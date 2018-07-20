Israel passed a law on Thursday to declare that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country, something members of the predominantly Palestinian minority called racist and verging on apartheid.

The "nation state" law, backed by the right-wing government, passed by a vote of 62-55 and two abstentions in the 120-member parliament after months of political argument. Some Arab lawmakers shouted and ripped up papers after the vote.

TRT World's Akanksha Saxena reports.

"This is a defining moment in the annals of Zionism and the history of the state of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset after the vote.

Largely symbolic, the law was enacted just after the 70th anniversary of the birth of the state of Israel. It stipulates that "Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people and they have an exclusive right to national self-determination in it."

The bill also strips Arabic of its designation as an official language alongside Hebrew, downgrading it to a "special status" that enables its continued use within Israeli institutions.

Israel's Arab-speaking peoples number some 1.8 million, about 20 percent of the nine million population. Other minorities make up another five percent, while Jews are 75 percent of the population.

The law will also apply to territories occupied in 1967 such as East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, which were annexed to the territory of the State of Israel by law, but which has not been internationally recognised.

Early drafts of the legislation went further in what critics at home and abroad saw as discrimination towards Israel's Arab population, who have long said they are treated as second-class citizens.

Clauses that were dropped in last-minute political wrangling – and after objections by Israel's president and attorney-general – would have enshrined in law the establishment of Jewish-only communities, and instructed courts to rule according to Jewish ritual law when there were no relevant legal precedents.

Instead, a more vaguely worded version was approved, which says: "The state views the development of Jewish settlement as a national value and will act to encourage and promote its establishment."

Even after the changes, critics said the new law will deepen a sense of alienation within the country's minority population.

"I announce with shock and sorrow the death of democracy," Ahmed Tibi, an Arab lawmaker, told reporters.

Turkey slams 'racist step'

A top Turkish presidential aide has "strongly condemned" the Israeli move.

“It is certainly not possible to accept this racist step that shows its effort to legally erase the Palestinian people from their homeland,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a tweet.