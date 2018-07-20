British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday called on the European Union to strike a new deal to prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland and demanded Brussels quickly respond to her "white paper" plan to avoid a damaging no-deal Brexit.

In a speech to politicians and business leaders in Belfast's docklands, May accepted a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic once Britain leaves the bloc would be "almost inconceivable," but dismissed the EU's current plan as "unworkable."

Instead, May said the EU must engage with her Brexit "white paper" policy document released earlier this month, which proposes negotiating the closest possible links for trade in goods to protect businesses and to fulfil a commitment to avoid having infrastructure on the border.

It is "now for the EU to respond. Not simply to fall back onto previous positions which have already been proven unworkable. But to evolve their position in kind," she told the audience at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

Irish Brexit border

Still reeling after her Brexit plan triggered the resignation of senior members of her cabinet, May flew to Northern Ireland on Thursday for a two-day visit to see up close the troubled British region's frontier with EU-member Ireland.

The 500-kilometre (300 mile) border has become one of the biggest stumbling blocks in the negotiations. It has been largely invisible since army checkpoints were taken down after a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of violence between the region's pro-British majority and an Irish nationalist minority. Over 3,600 died.

May in December agreed in principle to a binding "backstop" to ensure a soft border irrespective of future EU-UK ties, but later baulked at an EU proposal to achieve this by treating Northern Ireland as a separate customs area to the rest of the United Kingdom.

Her Conservative Party and Democratic Unionist Party allies in parliament have angrily objected to arrangements that would create any kind of border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.