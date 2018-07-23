WORLD
Pakistan elections: Deadly attacks mar campaign
Pakistan is due to vote on Wednesday in general elections overshadowed by deadly terrorist attacks.
Pakistani security officials and volunteers search the site after a suicide bombing at an election rally in Peshawar, Pakistan on July 11, 2018. / AFP
July 23, 2018

Pakistan has been battling terror groups for years. And as the elections get closer, there is a possibility of further carnage.  

On Sunday, a candidate from the party of Pakistan prime ministerial hopeful and former cricket star Imran Khan was killed in a suicide attack, claimed by the Taliban.

A decision by a top court prevents authorities from providing personal security to candidates, even if they are on the hit lists of the Taliban and Daesh. 

TRT World 's Shoaib Hasan reports from Peshawar, Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRT World
