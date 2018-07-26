Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Ankara would not allow the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) to make South Africa its base.

At the inauguration of a new Turkish Embassy building in South Africa's capital Pretoria, Erdogan warned the country of the threat of FETO as South Africa is one of the countries where the group is most active.

“In our eyes, there is no difference between terrorist organisations,” he said, adding that Daesh is the same as FETO, the PKK, Boko Haram, and Al Shabab.

Turkey sees FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen as forces behind the defeated coup in Turkey in 2016, which left at least 250 people killed and nearly 2,600 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

FETO has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.

Turkish embassies in Africa

Under the government of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, the number of Turkey’s embassies in Africa has more than tripled, from 12 to 41, Erdogan said as he inaugurated a new building for Ankara's representation in Pretoria.