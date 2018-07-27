Pakistan's electoral commission was expected to announce the full results of a disputed elections on Friday, paving the way for the winner, former cricket hero Imran Khan, to begin searching for coalition partners.

Khan, during a speech declaring victory on Thursday, offered to investigate opposition claims of rigging and vowed to improve relations with neighbours India and Afghanistan, while calling for "mutually beneficial" ties with the United States.

TRT World's Shoaib Hasan has the latest on Pakistan's elections from the capital and the reaction to Imran Khan's speech.

The allegations of rigging in Wednesday's elections follow a bitter campaign in which Pakistan's powerful military was accused of tilting the race in favour of Khan, and trying to erase democratic gains made since the last military regime ended in 2008.

Although Khan appeared likely to fall short of the 137 seats needed for a majority in the National Assembly, his better-than-expected results mean he should have no problems forming a government with a handful of small coalition partners.

Kamran Yousaf joins TRT World from Islamabad to tell us the latest.