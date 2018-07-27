Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump's sanctions threat on Ankara over pastor Andrew Brunson, saying American partners must respect the decisions of the Turkish judiciary, which decides on behalf of the nation.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to slap “large sanctions” on Turkey unless Ankara freed an American pastor whose detention has further strained relations between the NATO allies.

The US has threatened to impose sanctions against Turkey unless it released American pastor Andrew Brunson.

"Turkey is a state with the rule of law and the Turkish justice system treats everyone equally. We have no tolerance for cheap threats," Oktay said.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed threats by Trump on his personal Twitter account saying no one could dictate to Turkey.

Cavusoglu also spoke to his US counterpart Mike Pompeo over the phone following Trump’s sanction threats, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish foreign ministry also issued a statement, saying, "Turkey is a sovereign state with a deep-rooted democratic tradition and political order which upholds the supremacy of law. No one can give orders to Turkey and threaten our country. The rhetoric of threat against Turkey is unacceptable."

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin responded to President Trump’s threats, saying that the US must understand that it cannot reach the desired results by threatening Turkey.

"The US must reconsider its approach and adopt [a] constructive position before inflicting further damage to its own interests and its alliance with Turkey."

The Trump administration escalated its campaign the day after a Turkish court allowed Andrew Brunson to be transferred to house arrest after 21 months in detention.

“The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

