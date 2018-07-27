Jerome Valcke's 10-year ban from football was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

The secretary general at FIFA for eight years during Sepp Blatter's presidency was fired in 2016 and banned from all football-related activity for 10 years by the FIFA ethics committee.

His appeal was heard in October, and on Friday it was dismissed by CAS.

"The offenses found to have been committed by Jerome Valcke were cumulatively of a serious degree of gravity," CAS said in its statement, adding the ban and fine of $100,200 (100,000 Swiss francs) "were wholly proportionate."