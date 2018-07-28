A group of political parties in Pakistan have rejected the results of Wednesday's general election and are calling for a fresh poll.

While final results are still to be announced, former cricketer, Imran Khan declared victory.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) is ahead in the polls, but the party still falls short of a simple majority needed to form government on it's own.

Several political parties have alleged vote-rigging, and have threatened nationwide protests, unless a new election is called.

The party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif initially rejected the so far incomplete results, but by Friday its leaders appeared to accept that Khan would be the next prime minister