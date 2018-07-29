Two young children and their 70-year-old great-grandmother died in the wildfire that swept into the city of Redding with devastating speed, their family said on Saturday, raising the death toll to five.

Seventeen people were reportedly missing after a monster wildfire in northern California burned unchecked after it killed two firefighters, destroyed hundreds of structures and sent thousands of frantic residents racing from their homes.

Some 3,400 firefighters on the ground and in helicopters and airplanes battled the 48,300-acre Carr Fire early on Saturday as it ripped through Redding, a city of 90,000 people, in California's scenic Shasta-Trinity area.

More than 38,000 residents in Redding and elsewhere in Shasta County fled their homes as the fire began to gain speed and intensity on Thursday, destroying 500 structures and leaving Keswick, a town of 450, in smouldering ruins, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said.

TRT World's Ruby Zaman has more.

Six days of fire

The fire, which was just three percent contained after igniting six days ago, has been fed by high temperatures and low humidity, which were expected to continue for at least the next week, said CalFire Director Ken Pimlott.

"This fire is a long way from done," he said.

A bulldozer operator and a member of the Redding Fire Department were killed in the blaze.

A Redding hospital said it had treated eight people, including three firefighters.