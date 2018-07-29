Thousands of dazed evacuees struggled to keep their emotions in check while trying to take care of themselves and their pets as a deadly wildfire in Northern California raged into its seventh day.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.

She expected to spend Saturday night at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live.

"I think I'm still in shock," Noland said. "It's just unbelievable knowing you don't have a house to go back to."

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving six people dead, including an unidentified person, two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren, ages 4 and 5.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said on Sunday that the remains of an unidentified victim were found within the boundary of the Carr Fire near Redding.

He said the victim didn't evacuate despite receiving an evacuation warning.

"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met with Shasta County sheriff's deputies.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn't until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point, where scorching heat, winds and bone-dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.

The fire, which grew slightly Saturday to 340 square kilometres, is the largest fire burning in California. Nearly 5,000 structures were threatened and the fire was just 5 percent contained.

The latest tally of 536 destroyed structures was up from 500 earlier in the day, and sure to rise.

A count by The Associated Press found at least 300 of those structures were homes.

Bonnie and Jerry Kieffaber grabbed most of their medications when they left their home in Redding on Thursday, but they forgot his insulin.

Days later, police won't let them back inside because it's still too dangerous.

Bonnie Kieffaber, 69, says being away from home is expensive.

"All of our food was there, and now we're draining our checking account trying to keep gas in the car and buy food too," she said while grabbing a hot meal at a Red Cross shelter.