The Syrian regime regained control of the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for the first time in seven years on Monday, after Daesh-linked militants gave up their last pocket of territory in the area.

The breakthrough against the militants, reported by regime media and an opposition-linked war monitoring group, capped a six-week-long campaign to retake the southwest corner of the country.

Opposition forces and rebels captured the area along the Golan Heights after a popular uprising broke out against Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad in 2011. A Daesh-linked outfit known as the Khaled bin Al-Waleed Army later seized the area from the opposition fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the militants surrendered control of the Yarmouk Basin in southwestern Syria on Monday.

The regime-affiliated Central Military Media outlet said Syria's military secured the length of the Golan Heights frontier. Israel seized the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it in a move not recognised internationally.

UN peacekeeping forces first deployed along the frontier in 1974 to separate Syrian and Israeli forces.

Israel has largely kept to the sidelines of the Syrian war, but has said it will not allow Iran or the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to establish a permanent military presence near the frontier. Both are allied with Assad and have provided crucial military support to his forces.

Regime forces pressed ahead with their offensive despite threats by the Daesh group to kill civilians it recently captured in a nearby province.

Daesh abductees