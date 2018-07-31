"Mission: Impossible — Fallout" fired on all cylinders at the box office this weekend and not only came out on the top of the charts but also scored a franchise-best opening.

The sixth film in the series grossed $61.2 million in its first weekend in cinemas, which is also one of star Tom Cruise's best launches.

"Impossible" has 56-year-old Cruise, who famously still does his own cliff-hanging, car-rolling stunts, ordered to track down some missing plutonium and find a terror-minded villain.

Critics seem to like the film despite its evident weaknesses: Though "often ridiculous," The Washington Post wrote, the film "works amazingly well."

The Paramount and Skydance production came out ahead of its predecessor "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation," which debuted to $55 million in 2015, and also marks a franchise best. "Rogue Nation" went on to gross $682 million worldwide.

Christopher McQuarrie directed "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," after having directed "Rogue Nation." He also wrote the script for "Fallout."