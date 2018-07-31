A bomb exploded in a van in the restive southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing 11 people at a military checkpoint in an attack officials blamed on militants with ties to Daesh.

The blast took place on Basilan, the island stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf group notorious for kidnapping and banditry, which was the home of the former "emir" of Daesh in Southeast Asia, killed last year by Philippine troops.

A suspected bomber, a soldier, five paramilitary troopers and four civilians, including a mother and her child, were killed and seven people were wounded in the blast, an army spokesman said.

Vehicle bombings are extremely rare in the Philippines, despite decades of separatist and religious violence that has destabilised the Mindanao region and lured foreign miltants.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque condemned the bombing as a "war crime," calling it "an illegal use of force, even in times of armed conflict."

Tuesday's explosion happened moments after troops stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who was alone and probably detonated the bomb, the military said.

Unfamiliar dialect

A soldier who witnessed the attack said in an interview on private-run DZMM radio that the driver spoke in an unfamiliar dialect and may have been foreign.

However, military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said security forces were investigating and there was no basis yet to conclude that the incident was a suicide bombing or had been carried out by a foreigner.