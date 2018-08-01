US President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort considered himself to be "above the law," prosecutors said on Tuesday as his high-profile trial on bank and fraud charges began.

Manafort, 69, is the first defendant to go to court to fight charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But the veteran Republican operative is not on trial for anything he did while serving for three months as the chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

Instead, Manafort is in court for alleged crimes related to his lobbying activities on behalf of the former Russian-backed government of Ukraine.

"A man inside this courtroom believed the law did not apply to him," Assistant US Attorney Uzo Asonye said in his opening statement to the six-man six-woman jury in the Alexandria, Virginia courtroom.

"Paul Manafort placed himself and his money above the law," Asonye said.

The prosecutor accused Manafort of seeking to hide millions of dollars from his Ukrainian lobbying efforts from the Internal Revenue Service and failing to report his foreign bank accounts.

"All of these charges boil down to one simple issue – that Paul Manafort lied," Asonye said.

He also went into detail about Manafort's spending, including a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich before US District Judge TS Ellis cut him off saying this was not a crime.

Manafort's defence lawyers appeared to plan to place the blame on his former business partner Rick Gates, who was also charged by Mueller but pleaded guilty to lesser charges and is co-operating with prosecutors.

"Paul's trust was misplaced," defence attorney Thomas Zehnle said. "Rick Gates took advantage of this trust.

"Rick was handling the financial operations while he was lining his own pockets."

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Graying at the temples and somewhat leaner after a month in prison, Manafort was dressed in a dark suit and white shirt.

He appeared relaxed in court, conferring with his lawyers, taking notes and smiling occasionally at the judge's light-hearted remarks.

A few anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the courthouse holding signs reading "Lock Him Up," "It's Mueller Time" and "Trump Wouldn't Spend One Second In Prison For You."