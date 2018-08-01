US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal criminal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and whether there was any co-operation by his campaign with Moscow.

After a pair of tweets attacking the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump wrote, "This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further."

"Bob Mueller is totally conflicted," Trump continued. He provided no evidence that the team led by Mueller, a Republican appointed by Republicans, is biased against him.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the department had no immediate comment on the tweet.