Last Saturday, young Palestinian hero Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nariman Tamimi were released from an Israeli prison much to the delight of their village's residents and the international community.

Ahed Tamimi completed an 8-month sentence for slapping an occupation soldier, an incident that went viral on the internet. Upon her release, the young woman took advantage of the international media attention she garnered to bring to light the injustice of Israeli apartheid and Palestinian children unjustly imprisoned and sentenced in ‘the only democracy in the Middle East’.

As Ahed frequently insists, she is not in any way, nor by any means, the sole victim of Israeli criminality.

In a recent interview, she says, “They are afraid of the truth. If they were not wrong, they would not be afraid of the truth. The truth scares them. And I managed to deliver this truth to the world. And of course, they’re afraid how far I reached. They always fear the truth, they are the occupier, and we are under occupation.”

However, despite her messages, the Western media lens remains sharply focused on the young pale-skinned, blue-eyed, girl, arguably because she is the more relatable figure. At the very least when contrasted against another heroic figure, the 36-year-old veiled woman, Dareen Tatour.

Tatour and Tamimi are both feminist Palestinian heroes in their own right

It is apparent, as Tamimi indicates, that indeed, the truth does frighten the Israeli government, so much so it selectively expresses its democracy, even upon its own citizens. The selective freedoms of Israeli democracy is personified through Tatour, a Palestinian poet with Israeli citizenship that has been sentenced for ‘inciting violence’ through a poem.

Titled, ‘Resist, My People, Resist Them,’ which she posted on Facebook in 2015 was considered ‘grounds’ for legal punishment. Her sentence—handed down yesterday—to 5 months in prison comes after a near three-year-long house arrest.

The prosecutors farcically claimed that she supported the Islamic Jihad’s call for a new uprising because of a Facebook post – and therefore her poem must be construed as inciting terrorism.

In order to fully comprehend the extent of the imbalance of justice, experts are comparing her 5-month sentence to that of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria—sentenced to just 9 months for the killing of Abdel Fattah al Sharif—the selective justice speaks for itself.

This not only violates her freedom of expression, which she, as any Israeli citizen, should be entitled to, but also her freedom of movement as the unjust extended detention period shows.