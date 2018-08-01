Lawyers for a Palestinian Bedouin village slated by Israel for demolition suggested on Wednesday that the residents could move peacefully to a nearby location of their own choosing.

Villagers from Khan al Ahmar, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, have been fighting a long legal battle against the Jewish state's plan to demolish their homes on the grounds they were set up without planning permission.

In May, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal against demolition, but it has since agreed to hear fresh petitions against the eviction plan.

In a five-hour hearing on Wednesday, judges showed no sign of relenting but told government lawyers to be flexible on how and where the 173 villagers should be relocated.

Israeli authorities want to send them to a site near Abu Dis in the West Bank, but the villagers refuse, saying that the site is near a refuse dump and is in an urban location where their animals cannot graze.

Tawfik Jabareen, a lawyer for the villagers, told reporters outside the courtroom on Wednesday that Palestinian landowners from Anata village, about eight kilometres from Khan al Ahmar, have agreed to let the Bedouin use their land.

"The residents of Anata have agreed that the Khan al Ahmar residents will stay and settle on their lands, and have signed the plan," he said.

Rejected

The lawyer said that an Israeli planning official on Tuesday rejected the Anata option, but argued she did not have the authority to do so.