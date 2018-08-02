Kenya is asking the United Nations on behalf of African states to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on immunity for heads of state and government and other senior officials.

The request by Kenya's UN ambassador, Lazarus Ombai Amayo, follows a decision by the African Union in January to seek an opinion from the court, the UN's highest judicial body that deals with disputes between states.

Some African countries have been highly critical of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for pursuing the continent's leaders, including President Omar al Bashir of Sudan and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya. Several states have threatened to withdraw from the ICC, including Burundi.

In a letter circulated on Wednesday, Amayo asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to request that the General Assembly put the African request for an advisory opinion on immunity on the agenda of its upcoming session starting in September. A referral to the International Court of Justice has to be made by a UN body like the 193-member General Assembly.

An "explanatory memorandum" attached to Amayo's letter says that "in recent years, the issue of immunities has become one of the most pressing issues in international law."

In the case of an ICC referral, it said, General Assembly members are faced with "competing obligations" from the UN Charter, the Rome Statute that established the ICC, customary law, "or even internal legislation with respect to immunities of heads of state, a member of a government or parliament, an elected representative or a government official."