To the sporting world and largely beyond, he's King James, but to the US President Donald Trump, LeBron James is no intellectual genius.

In a tweet, Trump took aim at two of his regular critics, James and cable TV news personality Don Lemon.

His tweet called Lemon the "the dumbest man on television," and then said Lemon "made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

Trump finished the tweet with "I like Mike!" an apparent reference to favouring NBA legend Michael Jordan in a comparison with James as perhaps the best NBA player ever.

Comments come after show

James – who last month announced his decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second time, this time to come to Los Angeles and play for the Lakers – gave an interview with Lemon on Monday, in large part to tout a new elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The school, which is a joint effort of the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools, will benefit at-risk children.