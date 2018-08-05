At least one explosion rocked a military event where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was giving a speech on Saturday and the government said it was a failed assassination attempt involving drones carrying explosives.

Maduro, a leftist who replaced President Hugo Chavez after his death in 2013, was unharmed but Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said seven National Guard soldiers were injured.

Maduro said "everything points" to a right-wing plot that initial investigation suggested was linked to Colombia and the US state of Florida, where many Venezuelan exiles live. Several perpetrators were caught, he said, without elaborating.

Rodriguez said drones loaded with explosives detonated close to the military event in downtown Caracas. A Venezuelan who was visiting family nearby told Reuters she heard two explosions.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports.

"This was an assassination attempt, they tried to assassinate me," Maduro said in a later televised address.

Venezuela's opposition on Sunday warned that the government of Maduro may launch a political crackdown after his government accused adversaries of seeking to assassinate him.

Juan Carlos Lamas spoke to TRT World from Caracas about the events that unfolded.

"They are vulnerable"

A little-known group called the "National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts" claimed responsibility for the attack. In a series of posts on social media, the group said it had planned to fly two drones but that snipers shot them down.

"We demonstrated that they are vulnerable. We didn't have success today, but it's just a question of time," said the group, which says it was founded in 2014 to bring together all of Venezuela's "groups of resistance."

The group did not respond to several requests for information from Reuters.

US denies any involvement

A senior White House official on Sunday denied the United States was behind the drone blast.

"I can say unequivocally there is no US government involvement in this at all," said John Bolton, national security adviser to the White House, told "Fox News Sunday" in an interview.

Bolton suggested that the Maduro government could be behind the explosion, citing widespread corruption and oppression in Venezuela.

"It could be a lot of things from a pretext set up by the Maduro regime itself to something else," Bolton said, adding that there were no Americans injured in the blast.

"If the government of Venezuela has hard information that they want to present to us that would show a potential violation of US criminal law, we will take a serious look at it," he added.