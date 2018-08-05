A small team of historians and archaeologists in Romania are searching for the remains of prisoners from the former Periprava labour camp who were either executed or died from a lack of medical care.

"We're trying to right a moral wrong, something the judiciary has failed to do for so long," said the lead archaeologist, Dr Gheorghe Petrov.

"In the meantime, many of those responsible for the crimes have passed away. So now we're working for the families of the dead to bring them closure."

About 600,000 people were jailed between 1948 and 1964 with one in five inmates believed to have died behind bars.