WORLD
2 MIN READ
Historians dig for justice for labour camp prisoners in Romania
A group of historians and archaeologists are working to find justice for the prisoners of the former Periprava labour camp, executed under communist rule.
Historians dig for justice for labour camp prisoners in Romania
The Periprava labour camp in the remote Romanian Danube Delta village held up to 2,000 prisoners. / TRTWorld
August 5, 2018

A small team of historians and archaeologists in Romania are searching for the remains of prisoners from the former Periprava labour camp who were either executed or died from a lack of medical care.

"We're trying to right a moral wrong, something the judiciary has failed to do for so long," said the lead archaeologist, Dr Gheorghe Petrov.

"In the meantime, many of those responsible for the crimes have passed away. So now we're working for the families of the dead to bring them closure."

About 600,000 people were jailed between 1948 and 1964 with one in five inmates believed to have died behind bars.

Recommended

Since the Romanian revolution in 1989, only two people have been convicted of crimes under the communist system - one of who was a former commander of the Periprava camp.

Laurentiu Colintineanu reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote