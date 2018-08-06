WORLD
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Ibrahim al Rantissi, who freelances for TRT Arabic, is the sixth Palestinian journalist to be detained by Israeli forces since last month.
Israeli armed forces detained TRT journalist Ibrahim al Rantissi during raids early Monday after searching his house in the occupied city of Ramallah. / AA
August 6, 2018

The Israeli army on Monday detained Palestinian journalist Ibrahim al Rantissi from the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to his brother. 

“He was detained during a raid on his brother’s home” in the town of Rantis in Ramallah, Fakher al Rantissi told Anadolu Agency. 

He said Israeli forces searched the house before taking the journalist, who freelances for TRT Arabic, into custody. 

Late last month, Israeli forces detained prominent Palestinian journalist Lama Khater after raiding her home in the West Bank city of Hebron. 

Five more journalists were arrested by Israeli forces in the cities of Ramallah and Nablus last week. 

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently being held in detention facilities throughout the self-proclaimed Jewish state.

SOURCE:AA
