It lifts the company’s spending over the past year to almost $5 billion, following previous purchases in Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Masamichi Terabatake a deal-making veteran of the international business who took the helm in January has said he sees plenty of “white space,” hinting at more.

The headline price looks high for a business with expected sales of $186 million this year in a market where volumes are growing by two percent. JapanTobacco estimates Akij has a 30-percent operating margin, and the Japanese giant can no doubt improve on that by pushing more of its own brands through expanded distribution networks and by reviving the Bangladeshi company’s Navy and Sheikh brands. It has power to push up prices as well, as the economy grows.

The worry, however, is that the flurry of medium-sized deals distracts Japan Tobacco from its other problem: competing more effectively in the evolving market for cigarette substitutes.

This is especially true of Japan, where products that heat tobacco, rather than burning it, are popular. The company’s Ploom TECH device, a key to preserving overall market share, has yet to scale up.

It has also been forced to cut prices, following Philip Morris' decision earlier this year to slash the cost of its more popular iQOS, devices that heat tobacco up, rather than setting it alight. That challenge is as important as finding new addicts in emerging markets to the cancer-causing habit.