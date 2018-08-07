The first round of voting in Mali's presidential election gave outgoing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita a conclusive lead over his rival – but unresolved anger and finger-pointing over the results have highlighted some of the country's divisions.

Eighteen of the 24 candidates in the election joined forces on Monday to demand the resignation of the minister of territorial administration and decentralisation, Mohamed Ag Erlaf.

They accused him of being to blame for an "electoral robbery" and urged people in the capital Bamako to rally on Tuesday.

Keita won 41.42 percent of votes in the July 29 presidential poll in the sprawling west African nation, easily ahead of opposition leader Soumaila Cisse, in second place with 17.8 percent.

They will face each other in a run-off vote next Sunday.

Sources in Cisse's entourage on Sunday said they had filed a case at the constitutional court over alleged "ballot-box stuffing, breach of electoral law and irregularities."

Two other opposition candidates, businessman Aliou Boubacar Diallo and former prime minister Cheick Modibo Diarra, who came in third and fourth place, have also turned to the court.

In the north and centre of the country – shaken by militant violence and lawlessness – ethnic tension has been sharpened by the vote.

The northern town of Gao, along with Timbuktu and Kidal, were captured by the largely Tuareg National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) and militants in an uprising in March 2012.

The militants took the ascendancy and started to impose strict Islamic law in the territory known as Azawad, but French military ground and air forces intervened and routed the rebels in the first five months of 2013.

Ballot-stuffing accusations