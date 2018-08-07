A global human rights group on Tuesday accused Bangladesh's government of using abusive measures in handling student-led protests calling for safer roads.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement that ruling party men armed with sticks and machetes have swooped in on the protesters and journalists since the students took to the streets on July 29 after two students were killed in a road accident in the nation's capital, Dhaka.

"It would be shameful if the Sheikh Hasina government is deploying party hoodlums to target students for demanding safe roads," said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW) of the protests after around 150 people were injured in clashes with riot police and pro-government thugs wielding iron bars.

"Bangladeshi authorities must immediately halt the violence perpetrated by government supporters against protesters and journalists and respect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," he said.

Several journalists, including an Associated Press photographer, have been attacked.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has denied the allegations that its activists were involved, though reports and witnesses have given a different picture.

Protests fizzling out?

The protests looked to be fizzling out on Tuesday. Nine days of protests saw tens of thousands of teenagers and students paralyse traffic in the capital Dhaka and beyond. Eight buses were torched and hundreds of vehicles vandalised.

Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, while allegedly pro-government mobs attacked demonstrators, photographers and even the US ambassador's car.

Students said on Tuesday that many went back to school as they feared further government repression if the protests continued.

"We are panicked. We hear that some of the students who took part in yesterday's protests have been arrested," a private university student told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another student, Ratul Abdullah, said four of his friends have been missing since yesterday.

"Today everything is normal. Students have returned to their classes," Mahbubur Rahman, head of Bangladesh's secondary and higher education authority, told AFP.

"So far no news of protests from any university," he said, adding that the authorities have shut down two universities in an effort to quell the protests.

Police remand of famed photographer halted

HRW also criticised the arrest of Shahidul Alam, a renowned photographer and activist, on charges of spreading false information about the protests and propaganda against the government under an information technology law.

The high court in Bangladesh on Tuesday, however, halted the seven-day police remand of a famed Bangladeshi photographer and social activist Shahidul Alam.

The court also ordered the jail authorities to send Alam to a hospital for medical treatment.

It came after a court on Monday allowed police to keep him in custody for seven days for questioning. His colleagues said Alam was tortured after he was detained on Sunday night.