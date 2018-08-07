California's biggest wildfire on record was expected to burn for the rest of the month, fire officials said on Tuesday, as hot and windy conditions challenged thousands of fire crews battling eight major blazes burning out of control across the state.

The Mendocino Complex grew to span 117,639 hectares (290,692 acres) by Tuesday morning, with barely a third of it contained since two wildfires merged at the southern tip of the Mendocino National Forest, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

It is the largest of eight major fires burning out of control across California, prompting US President Donald Trump to declare a "major disaster" in the state.

"Unfortunately, they're not going to get a break anytime soon," National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Hurley said of firefighters who had cut buffer lines around 30 percent of the blaze.

"It's pretty doggone hot and dry, and it's going to stay that way."

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has more.

Hurley said temperatures could reach 43 Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit) in Northern California over the next few days with gusty winds fanning the flames.

Largest of eight

A total of nearly 3,900 people were fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire, including crews from Arizona, Washington and Alaska.