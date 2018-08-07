The star witness in the trial against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort faced tough questioning on cross-examination on Tuesday about a "secret life" that included an extramarital affair and stealing funds from his former boss.

Rick Gates, who served as a right-hand man to Manafort in his political consulting business for a decade, acknowledged maintaining a flat in London for the affair, inflating expense reports and a long list of other misdeeds.

"In essence, I was living beyond my means," Gates testified. "I'm taking responsibility for it. I made a mistake."

Gates, who is cooperating with US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, testified on Monday that he helped Manafort doctor financial statements, hide foreign income and evade hundreds of thousands of dollars in US income taxes.

Under questioning by defence attorney Kevin Downing on Tuesday, Gates acknowledged writing a fraudulent letter to prospective investors in a movie project and possibly submitting personal expenses to Trump's inaugural committee for reimbursement. Gates also worked on the campaign.

Downing sought to portray Gates as an inveterate liar, raising questions about whether he has been truthful with Mueller even when he cut a plea deal in February in which he admitted to lying to investigators and conspiring to defraud the United States.

"After all the lies you told you expect this jury to believe you?" Downing asked Gates, who responded that he did.

"I'm here to tell the truth," Gates shot back. "Mr. Manafort had the same path. I'm here."

Undercutting Gates' credibility is the foundation of Manafort's defence. Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank fraud, tax fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts containing tens of millions of dollars earned from work for Russian-backed politicians in Ukraine.

The charges in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, largely predate the five months Manafort spent on Trump's campaign.

A fraudulent letter

On Monday and earlier Tuesday, Gates testified that he and Manafort had engaged in numerous improper financial manoeuvres involving their work in Ukraine, but Gates, 46, pinned the responsibility on Manafort.

When it was his turn for questioning, Downing accused Gates of having a "separate, secret life" with his lover in London and of using business expenses to pay for the affair, including an apartment in the British capital.

"There is a period of time over 10 years ago when I had a relationship, yes," Gates said.

He also acknowledged writing a fraudulent letter to prospective investors for a movie project involving Steve Brown, a business associate.

"You committed fraud with Mr Brown as a favor?" Downing asked him.

Gates replied: "I did. I admit to that."

Manafort's trial is the first on charges brought by Mueller's office.