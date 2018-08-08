Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with three counts of money laundering related to the alleged multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund, adding to his troubles just three months after his stunning electoral defeat.

Najib stood calmly in the dock on Wednesday as the charges were read to him. Last month he pleaded not guilty to abuse of power and breach of trust charges.

All of the charges against him involve the transfer of $10.3 million (42 million ringgit) into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB fund that international investigators say was looted of billions by Najib's associates.

TRT World spoke to political analyst Phar Kim Beng in Kuala Lumpur for the latest.

Each money-laundering count carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a substantial fine.

Najib pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

The judge transferred the case to the high court to be heard later on Wednesday, along with previous charges.

The money-laundering offence carries a penalty of a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the proceeds of any illegal transfers, or $1.2 million (five million ringgit), whichever is the higher.

TRT World'sZan Azlee has more details from Kuala Lumpur.