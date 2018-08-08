Iraq's Yazidi religious minority is marking the attempted genocide of their people by Daesh four years ago.

Farida Abbas Khalaf is a Yazidi who was separated from her male relatives and sold into sexual slavery. She has now returned to her village Kocho for the first time since she was captured by Daesh.

She was raped, tortured and beaten for four months until she managed to escape.

"I was in their captivity and I know how difficult it is to be there, a day feels like a year," she said. "We prayed every day that the day would pass without beating or torture or rape."

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more.

