Argentine senators on Thursday voted against legalising abortion in the homeland of Pope Francis, dashing the hopes of women's rights groups.

The senate voted 38 to 31 against the proposed measure, which would have legalised a woman's right to seek an abortion in the 14th week of pregnancy.

The bill had narrowly passed in the lower house in July.

Families and clergy in baby-blue bandanas gathered outside the congressional palace as the result came in just before 3 am, waving Argentine flags in support of the Catholic Church's anti-abortion stance in Pope Francis' home country.

Country with 'family values'

"What this vote showed is that Argentina is still a country that represents family values," said anti-abortion activist Victoria Osuna.

Current Argentine law only permits abortions in cases of rape, or if the mother's health is at risk.

Abortion rights supporters, clad in green bandanas that have become a symbol of the movement, danced to drum lines and swarmed the city’s streets to the end, despite a biting wind and cold rain.

Many had camped in front of Argentina's National Congress since Wednesday night.

'Still optimistic'