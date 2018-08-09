Five adults charged with abusing 11 children at a New Mexico compound, where they were found ragged and starving, were training those children to use firearms to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents on Wednesday.

The principal suspect, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, also was charged with abducting his three-year-old son from his home in Atlanta last December, prompting a cross-country manhunt that led authorities to the compound they raided last Friday north of Taos, New Mexico.

Remains of a young boy believed to be the missing child was found on the property on Monday, on what would have been his fourth birthday, but have not been positively identified, authorities said.

The 11 children found alive, ranging in age from one- to 15-years-old, were placed in protective custody.

At an arraignment on Wednesday, Mahhaj and his four co-defendants, Lucas Morton and three women presumed to be the mothers of the 11 surviving children, each pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of felony child abuse. Morton also was charged with harbouring a fugitive.

Prosecutors made no mention of motive or ideology in court filings or during court proceedings on Wednesday.

In petitions seeking to detain all five suspects without bail, prosecutors said each was under investigation in the boy's death.

No weapons charges were filed in the case, but prosecutors said the defendants were suspected of training children "with weapons in furtherance of a conspiracy to commit school shootings."

Prosecutors said the allegation of weapons training was based on statements from a foster parent for one of the children.

Shooting range

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe referred over the weekend to the suspects as "extremists of Muslim belief," but he declined to elaborate when asked about it on Tuesday by reporters.