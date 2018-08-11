Thousands of Romanians staged another anti-government protest on Saturday a day after a previous demonstration turned violent, leaving 455 people, including three dozen riot police, in need of medical treatment.

Protesters carrying Romanian, European Union and other flags rallied Saturday outside government offices in Bucharest, the capital, the same place where the protest on Friday had degenerated into violence.

"Have no fear! Romanians will rise up!" they yelled. Police placed traffic restrictions in the area.

Critics say Romania has lost ground in fighting corruption since the ruling Social Democratic Party assumed power in 2016. They are urging the government to resign and call a new election.

Earlier Saturday, Romanian riot police defended their use of force at the protest on Friday night in which 70 people, including 11 riot police, had to be taken to the hospital.

Marius Militaru, a spokesman for Romania's riot police, said police are pursuing charges against eight people for the violence.

Militaru said officers were ordered by Bucharest city officials to evacuate Victory Square late Friday after an hours-long protest in front of government offices that drew tens of thousands demanding the government's resignation.

Another police spokesman, Georgian Enache, said "the legitimate state violence" was justified because protesters had been warned several times to leave the square.