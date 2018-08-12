Rafael Nadal beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Saturday to set up a final with birthday boy Stefano Tsitsipas at the Toronto Masters.

The Spanish icon will try on Sunday to spoil the 20th celebrations of the Greek youngster who reached the second final of his career by beating Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), saving a match point in victory.

World number one Nadal won a battle of the tennis generations with Tsitsipas last April in the Barcelona title match.

"To win this match is important, it's very important to be in the final of Toronto," Nadal said after running his season record to 39-3 in a match which ended after midnight local time.

"I'm motivated every day when I wake up, there is always something to improve," said the 32-year-old.

"I want to stay around for as long as possible (in tennis)."

Top seed Nadal edged out the first set in a tiebreaker after a two-hour, rain-delayed start.

In the second, Nadal went about finishing up his business with a break in the third game and on his way to the win in just over an hour and a quarter.

Nadal leads the all-time list of Masters 1000 titles on 32.

He will be playing his 116th ATP final and stands two wins away from 80 trophies.

First since Tsonga

Tsitsipas, who will move to at least 15th in the rankings, became the first man since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga here in 2014 to defeat four Top 10 players at the same event.

He dispatched Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev before downing Anderson.