Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo Nazario is currently in hospital in Ibiza recovering from pneumonia, local media said on Sunday.

Newspaper Diario de Ibiza said the two-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2002 World Cup Golden Boot winner is currently in the intensive care unit at the private Policlinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario hospital on the Spanish island, having been taken to a public hospital on the island on Friday evening.

Sources told Diario de Ibiza that Ronaldo was recovering well. The hospital could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.