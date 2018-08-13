POLITICS
Koepka holds off Woods to win PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka holds off inspired challenge from Tiger Woods and Adam Scott in a thrilling back-nine battle to win the 100th PGA Championship.
Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club / Reuters
August 13, 2018

Brooks Koepka fought off an inspired challenge from Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, giving the big-hitting American his second major title this season.

Koepka withstood stifling pressure and sweltering heat to card a four-under 66 good enough for a two-shot victory over Woods, who was chasing his first major title in a decade and came close by returning a 64, his lowest final round in a major.

With the victory Koepka, who finished on 16-under-264, has now won three of the last seven majors and became the fifth golfer and first since Woods in 2000 to capture both the PGA and US Open in the same year.

"The crowds here, they let you know what's going on," Koepka said with a big grin. 

"The beginning of the back nine, I could hear all the roars. When Tiger started making his little run, and Scotty made his run, it got loud."

Even with two bogeys, Woods shot 64 for his lowest final round in a major.

"I played hard," Woods said. "I made a bit of a run. It looks like I'm going to come up a little short."

Koepka shows mental strength

The powerfully built Koepka also demonstrated his mental strength during an enthralling final round as Woods, backed by a massive howling gallery, kept up the pressure right until the end rolling in a 20-foot birdie at 18.

Scott, carrying the added motivation of winning for friend Jarrod Lyle who died earlier in the week, battled Koepka toe-to-toe but finished third after a bogey at the last left the Australian with a final round 67 and three strokes a drift.

