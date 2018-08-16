Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Thursday about economic and financial ties, according to presidential sources.

"Both leaders emphasised the importance of fostering economic and trade relations as well as mutual investments," the source said.

They also agreed on a meeting between the two countries' finance ministers "as soon as possible."

The high-level conversation comes as Turkey shows signs of a rapprochement with European countries amid an on-going trade and diplomatic spat with the United States that triggered a Turkish currency crisis.