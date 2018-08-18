Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for 10 years by an anti-corruption tribunal for his part in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Pakistan Super League in 2017, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.

Jamshed, who played 48 one-day internationals and two tests, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code and handed a one-year ban in December for failing to co-operate with the ACU’s investigation.

PCB’s legal advisor Tafazul Rizvi said Jamshed was the “lynchpin” in the scandal.