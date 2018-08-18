Turkey and the US are currently experiencing strained relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two government ministers for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

On August 10, President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel imports.

Last Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several US-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.

Erdogan said that Turkey would never bow before those "who set up their own order by exploiting the world."

The AK Party normally holds its grand congress once every three years. The last one was in September 2015.

In May 2017, the AK Party held an extraordinary congress following the historic approval of a raft of constitutional changes that April. At the congress, President Erdogan was re-elected as head of the party.