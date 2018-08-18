TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's President Erdogan vows to challenge economic threats
“Some are threatening us with economy, sanctions, exchange rates, interests and inflation. We see your game and we challenge it," referring to US, Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's congress in the capital Ankara.
Turkey's President Erdogan vows to challenge economic threats
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the Justice and Development (AK) Party's sixth congress, at Ankara Sports Hall, in Ankara, Turkey on August 18, 2018. / AA
August 18, 2018

Turkey's president said on  Saturday his country will stand strong against an "attempted economic coup" amid heightened tensions with the United States.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told thousands of supporters in Ankara that the country was being "threatened by the economy, sanctions, foreign currency, interest rates and inflation."

"We tell them that we see their game and we challenge them," he said.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar reports from Ankara.

US-Turkey strained relations

Recommended

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing strained relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two government ministers for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

On August 10, President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel imports. 

Last Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several US-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.

Erdogan said that Turkey would never bow before those "who set up their own order by exploiting the world."

The AK Party normally holds its grand congress once every three years. The last one was in September 2015.

In May 2017, the AK Party held an extraordinary congress following the historic approval of a raft of constitutional changes that April. At the congress, President Erdogan was re-elected as head of the party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal