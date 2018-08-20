The Taliban on Monday rejected the Afghan government's offer of a three-month ceasefire, intended to begin on this week's Eid al Adha holiday.

Following the government's peace overtures, Taliban militants ambushed three buses and nearly 200 passengers travelling for a holiday.

In June, the Taliban observed a government ceasefire over the three-day Eid al Fitr festival, leading to unprecedented scenes of government soldiers and militants embracing on the front lines, and raising hopes for talks.

A Taliban commander said that the June ceasefire had only helped US forces, whom the Taliban are trying to drive out of the country, and that Taliban leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada spurned President Ashraf Ghani's Sunday offer on the grounds it would only help the US-led mission.

"Our leadership feels that they [US forces] will prolong their stay in Afghanistan if we announced a ceasefire now," a senior Taliban commander, who declined to be identified, said by telephone.

An official in Ghani's office said the three-month-long ceasefire declared by the government was conditional, and if the Taliban did not respect it, the government would maintain military operations.

The Taliban have launched a wave of attacks in different parts of the country in recent weeks, including on the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul. Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting.

The rejection of Ghani's ceasefire came as government officials were trying to secure the release of at least 170 civilians and 20 members of the security forces who were taken hostage by Taliban from three buses in the northern province of Kunduz.

Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the governor of Kunduz, said the kidnapping happened when three buses were travelling through Kunduz from Takhar province, on their way to the capital, Kabul.

"The buses were stopped by the Taliban fighters, passengers were forced to step down and they have been taken to an undisclosed location," Muradi said.

Journalist Sultan Faizy has the latest from Kabul.

