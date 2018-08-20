A judicial inquiry into alleged corruption at the top tier of government in South Africa is scheduled to open on Monday when the first public hearings begin.

The hearings by a panel led by the country's second-highest judge, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will probe allegations of corruption and fraud in the public sector during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

Although the panel does not have powers to arrest or prosecute, evidence it collects can be used in any future prosecution.

Zuma appointed the judicial inquiry into the alleged graft in January on the orders of a high court.

A month later, on February 14, he was forced to resign from office as criticism grew from within the ruling ANC party over multiple corruption scandals.

State corruption in post-apartheid South Africa was first exposed formally two years ago by the country's former ombudswoman Thuli Madonsela, who issued a damning report and called for a judicial inquiry into Zuma's relationship with a wealthy business family.

Zuma was accused of being in the sway of the Guptas – a wealthy family of Indian origin – allegedly granting them influence over government appointments, contracts and state-owned businesses.

Pravin Gordhan, a former finance minister, but now responsible for state companies, has estimated that around $6.8 billion (100 billion rand) of state funds may have been looted through corrupt practices.