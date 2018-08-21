WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says there will be "no concessions" with Turkey
The US president claims he had agreed with his Turkish counterpart on the release of an American pastor held in Turkey for terror-related crimes in exchange for his help with securing the release of a Turkish citizen imprisoned in Israel.
Trump says there will be "no concessions" with Turkey
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US on August 20, 2018. / Reuters
August 21, 2018

US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out making any concessions to Turkey to gain the freedom of a detained American pastor and said he was not concerned that retaliatory tariffs he imposed will have a ripple effect and hurt the European economy.

Trump, speaking to Reuters in an Oval Office interview, said he thought he had a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he helped persuade Israel allow Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan to return home. He had thought Turkey would then release pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been charged in Turkey for aiding terror groups.

"I think it's very sad what Turkey is doing. I think they're making a terrible mistake. There will be no concessions," he said.

Trump has imposed tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminium following the Turkish court's refusal to free Brunson, raising concerns of economic damage in Europe.

"I'm not concerned at all. I’m not concerned. This is the proper thing to do," he said, when asked about the potential damage to other economies.

Trump said Erdogan had wanted the Turkish citizen returned from Israel. Trump and Erdogan met in Brussels for a NATO summit in mid-July where they discussed Brunson’s case and what could be the way forward to release the pastor, a senior White House official said earlier.

Recommended

TRT World spoke to Giles Gibson who weighed in on Trump's comments from Washington DC.

Turkey had sought US help to persuade the Israelis to allow a Turkish woman who whose passport was being held in Israel. In exchange, Turkey would release Brunson and other Americans being held in Turkey, the senior official claimed. 

Israel, which confirmed that Trump had requested Ebru Ozkan’s return to Turkey, deported her on July 15. Ankara has denied ever agreeing to free Brunson in return.

"I like Turkey. I like the people of Turkey very much," Trump said.

"Until now I had a very good relationship as you know with the president," Trump added, regarding Erdogan.

"I got along with him great. I had a very good relationship. But it can’t be a one-way street. It’s no longer a one-way street for the United States."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote