An anti-government protest in Romania in which hundreds of people were injured this month was a failed attempt to overthrow the government, encouraged by the president, the leader of the ruling Social Democrat party said late on Tuesday.

About 100,000 mostly peaceful protesters rallied against the Social Democrat (PSD) government on August 10.

Riot police used a water cannon and tear gas against the crowd and more than 450 people needed medical assistance and dozens were taken to hospital.

Some protesters threw bottles and rocks at riot police but multiple video recordings show police beating non-violent protesters holding their hands up.

"I saw a failed coup d'etat," PSD leader Liviu Dragnea told private television station Antena 3 in his first public appearance since the protest.

Dragnea holds a tight grip over the ruling party but cannot be premier because of a previous conviction in a vote-rigging case. In June, the Supreme Court sentenced him to three and a half years in prison for inciting others to abuse of office. He denied the charges and has appealed the verdict.

Centrist President Klaus Iohannis condemned the disproportionate use of force by police but Dragnea said the criticism undermined police and incited protesters to violence.