Greece’s General Council of State has rejected the Greek government's appeal against the asylum of one of the eight ex-Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after the July 2016 defeated coup.

The council, supreme administrative court of Greece, made its decision on Suleyman Ozkaynakci's case Tuesday, setting a precedent for the cases of seven other ex-Turkish soldiers.

A Greek asylum committee had decided to grant asylum to Ugur Ucan in June after the Council of State also granted former soldiers Ozkaynakci and Ahmet Guzel asylum in May this year.

A few hours after the July 2016 defeated coup to overthrow the Turkish government, eight ex-military personnel had arrived in Greece on a hijacked Black Hawk helicopter and requested asylum.

Turkey immediately issued an extradition request, which was eventually declined by the Greek Supreme Court in January 2017, after a series of trials and appeals.

Reactions to court decision

"This decision not only breaches Greece’s international obligations to combat terrorism, but also constitutes a violation of the provisions of the 1951 Geneva Convention relating to the Status of Refugees," said Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its press release.