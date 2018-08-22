Turkish Presidential spokesman said on Wednesday remarks by the US National Security Adviser regarding Turkey's economic situation proved that the US administration is targeting a NATO ally as part of an economic war.

In a written statement responding to an interview which John Bolton gave to Reuters, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the US administration's most recent policies were at odds with the fundamental principles and values of the NATO alliance.

Bolton had said during a visit to Israel he was sceptical about the pledge of $15 billion of investment support for Turkey by Qatar’s Emir, which was “utterly insufficient to have an impact on Turkey’s economy”.

Qatar's Emir this month approved a package of economic projects, including a $15 billion pledge of support, for Turkey, giving a boost to lira that has lost some 37 percent of its value this year.

“His (Bolton's) statement is proof that the Trump administration is targeting a NATO ally as part of an economic war,” Kalin said.

“The Trump administration has ... established that it intends to use trade, tariffs and sanctions to start a global trade war,” he said, pointing to similar disputes with Mexico, Canada, Europe and China.

“Turkey has no intention of starting an economic war with any party. It cannot, however, be expected to keep silent in the face of attacks against its economy and judiciary,” he said.