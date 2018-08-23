Australia's prime minister has said he will quit Parliament if his party wants a leadership ballot.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stated he plans to hold a party meeting on Friday if a majority of his ruling conservative Liberal Party lawmakers want it. If that meeting calls for a leadership ballot —which is a likely outcome considering senior party members have indicated so —Turnbull said he will quit Parliament.

"If the motion is carried, I will treat that as a vote of no confidence and I will not stand as a candidate in the ballot," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Pressure continues to mount on the prime minister to allow his ruling party to elect a new leader and end a leadership crisis that's the latest in more than a decade of political instability.

Former minister Peter Dutton has announced his intentions of wanting to stand for election as prime minister.

Turnbull defeated Dutton 48-35 in a surprise vote on Tuesday.

This occurred after Dutton publicly threw his support behind the beleaguered Turnbull last week.

Senior ministers Mathias Cormann, Michaelia Cash and Mitch Fifield told Turnbull on Thursday that he had lost his government's support and must hold a ballot of conservative Liberal Party lawmakers to elect a new leader quickly. It was a major blow to Turnbull's chances of staying in office.

If Turnbull steps down, it would result in a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority or spur his replacement to immediately call a general election.

Karen Middleton talks to TRT World from Canberra, Australia about what led to Malcolm Turnbull losing his support base.

Turmoil in parliament

The Australian Parliament shut down on Thursday as the government passed a motion adjourning the House of Representatives at midday until September 10.

Furious opposition lawmakers argued against the motion to adjourn until September 10.

The opposition argued that the government wanted to avoid question time, a daily period when the prime minister and ministers answer opposition questions for more than an hour. Several ministers have already resigned.