US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Thursday he had warned Moscow against meddling in the US midterm elections in November during talks with the head of Russia’s National Security Council.

Bolton said he had also raised with Nikolai Patrushev the issue of tightening economic sanctions against Iran and said they had discussed a phased withdrawal of Iran’s presence in Syria.

“I made it clear we wouldn’t tolerate [election] meddling in 2018 and we were prepared to take necessary steps to prevent it from happening,” Bolton told a news conference after more than five hours of talks with Patrushev in Geneva.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more from Washington.