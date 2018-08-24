Yemeni rebels have said US-backed Saudi-led coalition air strikes killed nearly 30 people in Yemen on Thursday, including four women and 22 children, their media reported. But state media of the United Arab Emirates, a key coalition member, disputed the claim and said the Houthi rebels launched the attack, killing one child and injuring dozens.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the Houthi rebels, said on Twitter the coalition attack took place in the ad Durayhimi district, 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) from the port city Hudaida in the country's west.

Other Houthi officials provided lower initial figures saying at least nine were killed. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

The UAE's official news agency WAM, however, reported that the Houthis launched a ballistic missile in the area killing one child and injuring dozens.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.

Earlier this month, a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the country's north killed dozens of people. At least 51 people, including 40 children, were killed and 79 others, including 56 children, were wounded in the air strike. The Saudi-led coalition said it would investigate but also justified the strike as legitimate.