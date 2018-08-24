Italy’s populist government warned it would pull the plug on European Union funding unless it agrees to take some of the 150 people stranded on an Italian coastguard ship on Friday, sparking a fresh immigration row with the bloc.

The caustic exchange coincides with a high-level meeting of a dozen EU member states in Brussels on Friday, to discuss what officials said was the broader issue of the disembarkation of migrants rescued at sea.

Continuing the Italian government’s hard line with the EU, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio suggested Rome could try to leverage its contributions in the bitter struggle over migration.

“If they decide nothing regarding the Diciotti and the redistribution of the migrants, I and the whole Five Star Movement [his party] will no longer be prepared to give 20 billion euros [$23 billion] to the European Union every year.

Migration is a hot-button issue in Italy, where hundreds of thousands of people have arrived since 2013 fleeing war, persecution and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Under EU rules people must seek asylum in their country of arrival, but Italy’s new government has increasingly barred boats from docking at its ports.

‘Unconstructive comments'

Brussels hit back at Di Maio’s comments ahead of the migration meeting.

“Unconstructive comments, let alone threats, are not helpful and they will not get us any closer to a solution,” European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told a briefing.

“The EU is a community of rules and it operates on the basis of rules, not threats.”

EU figures for 2016 say Italy contributed just under 14 billion euros to the EU budget — less than one percent of its gross national income — while the bloc spent $13.5 billion (11.6 billion euros) in Italy.

Di Maio, who heads the anti-establishment Five Star, said Italy didn’t want the “mickey taken out of us by the union’s other countries” on the distribution of migrants.