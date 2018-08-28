Iran will overcome newly reimposed US measures against Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani told a parliamentary session on Tuesday, vowing that his government would defeat any Western plot against the Islamic Republic.

The parliament summoned Rouhani to answer questions on weak economic growth and rising unemployment, but Rouhani said the troubles only began when Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

"I want to assure the Iranian nation that we will not allow the US plot against the Islamic Republic to succeed," Rouhani said in a live broadcast on state television.

"We will not let this bunch of anti-Iranians in the White House be able to plot against us."

He added, "We are not afraid of America or the economic problems. We will overcome the troubles."

While Rouhani warned that "painting a bleak picture of people's lives will lead to further darkness," lawmakers voted four separate times to say they were unconvinced of his answers, with the likelihood of the judiciary taking up the question of a struggling economy for further review.

Tuesday's sitting was only the second time in its history that Iran's parliament has ordered a sitting president to appear before it to answer questions. The previous time was in 2011 over Western sanctions on the government of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

On Sunday, Iran's parliament sacked the minister of economic affairs and finance due to the sharp fall in the rial currency and the deterioration in the economic situation.

In early August Iranian lawmakers voted out the minister of labour and last month Rouhani replaced the head of the central bank.

Trump trashes nuclear accord