A bomber who killed two people and wounded 37 in the southern Philippines offered fruit to people in hopes of evading suspicion when he abandoned the bag that also contained the bomb, a Philippine military commander said Wednesday.

One of those killed was a child. The homemade explosive device went off during a celebration in a densely-populated area in the town of Isulan in Sultan Kudarat province late Tuesday. A night market and other activities were set up for the week at the Hamungaya Festival in commemoration of the town’s founding anniversary.

"The man offered rambutan and other fruits as a diversion, to make it appear the content of his bag was harmless," Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana said.

Wary residents did alert police when the man hurriedly left the bag under a parked motorbike near a night market, Sobejana said.

Troops chased the man when villagers pointed to him but he fled on a motorbike that had its engine already running in the chaos caused by the explosion.

The bomb was made from a water pump, which shattered and blew steel fragments and motorbike parts toward the night-market crowd, Sobejana said.

Based on an initial assessment, the bomb went off as a military truck passed by. An investigation was underway and there were no immediate claims of responsibility, according to police.